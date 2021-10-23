Mahabubabad police arrest five for stealing Rs 52 lakh from ATMs

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: The Mahabubabad police, on Friday, arrested five persons who worked at cash-loading agency Writer Business Services Pvt Ltd for allegedly stealing about Rs 52.59 lakh from ATMs.The arrested persons have been identified as J Nagaraju, D Krishna Prakash, G Yashwanth, A Ram Charan, and L Sai Kumar. The police also seized Rs 6.70 lakh in cash from the possession of the arrested persons.

According to Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police (SP) N Koti Reddy, main accused Nagaraju confessed to committing the crime with the help of the other arrested persons. He also told the sleuths that they divided the money among themselves.

According to sources, the authorities realised that the money had gone missing during their quarterly audit. The officials also found that the accused persons had attempted to burn down an ATM kiosk at Marwadi Street in Mahabubabad after committing the offence to destroy evidence.