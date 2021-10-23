STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Shadnagar encounter: Commission grills official on disowning statements

The mistake in the affidavit occurred because of the gap between his instructions and preparation of the affidavit by the advocate.

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Encounter, Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-member judicial commission asked V Surender, then ACP of Shadnagar, if he was ‘disowning his statements on different occasions’. 

“How is that you explain the categorical statements made by you to the extent of disowning them, whether it is the statement recorded by the NHRC and signed by you or your own affidavit affirmed by you or the case diaries written by you?” Surender replied that he had not made any mistake in the case diary and what was mentioned in it was his interpretation.

READ MORE | NHRC team threatened me: Ex-ACP Shadnagar

The mistake in the affidavit occurred because of the gap between his instructions and preparation of the affidavit by the advocate.

“Insofar as the NHRC statement is concerned, it is not what I had stated. It was written by them on their own.”

He also said that in his statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, he did not state before J Surender Reddy, DCP SOT, Rachakonda, that he had recorded the confessional statements of the accused.

When asked to go through his entire 164 CrPC statement and point out which parts of it were incorrectly recorded, he said, “Except for the said statement, the remaining part is correctly recorded.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shadnagar encounter Hyderabad vet rape
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp