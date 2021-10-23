Shadnagar encounter: Commission grills official on disowning statements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-member judicial commission asked V Surender, then ACP of Shadnagar, if he was ‘disowning his statements on different occasions’.

“How is that you explain the categorical statements made by you to the extent of disowning them, whether it is the statement recorded by the NHRC and signed by you or your own affidavit affirmed by you or the case diaries written by you?” Surender replied that he had not made any mistake in the case diary and what was mentioned in it was his interpretation.

The mistake in the affidavit occurred because of the gap between his instructions and preparation of the affidavit by the advocate.

“Insofar as the NHRC statement is concerned, it is not what I had stated. It was written by them on their own.”

He also said that in his statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, he did not state before J Surender Reddy, DCP SOT, Rachakonda, that he had recorded the confessional statements of the accused.

When asked to go through his entire 164 CrPC statement and point out which parts of it were incorrectly recorded, he said, “Except for the said statement, the remaining part is correctly recorded.”