TRS workers try to obstruct Kishan’s rally

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed at Sirisedu village in Ellandakunta mandal, late on Friday night, when a group of TRS activists tried to obstruct Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s election rally. Though the police officials, who were escorting the Minister, attempted to obstruct the TRS activists, the scene escalated quickly when the pink party workers entered into a scuffle with the personnel.

In the meantime, Kishan expressed anger over the incident and warned to file a complaint against the TRS activists with the ECI for creating a ruckus while the MCC was in force. As a result, the police have increased vigil and deployed additional forces in Sirisedu.On learning about the incident, BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party vice-president DK Aruna condemned the incident.

