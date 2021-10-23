TRS workers try to obstruct Kishan’s rally

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed at Sirisedu village in Ellandakunta mandal, late on Friday night, when a group of TRS activists tried to obstruct Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s election rally. Though the police officials, who were escorting the Minister, attempted to obstruct the TRS activists, the scene escalated quickly when the pink party workers entered into a scuffle with the personnel.

In the meantime, Kishan expressed anger over the incident and warned to file a complaint against the TRS activists with the ECI for creating a ruckus while the MCC was in force. As a result, the police have increased vigil and deployed additional forces in Sirisedu.On learning about the incident, BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party vice-president DK Aruna condemned the incident.