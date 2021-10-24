STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Earthquake hits Telangana's Peddapalli, tremors in Mancherial

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Peddapalli in Telangana on Saturday. 

Earthquake

They were of 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ ADILABAD: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Peddapalli in Telangana on Saturday. The earthquake occurred at 2.03 pm at a depth of 20 km. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was nearly 45 km north east of Karimnagar district. According to reports, tremors were felt in Mancherial, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Sircilla, Warangal, Mulugu and Asifabad districts.

Meanwhile, mild tremors were felt in a few colonies in Mancherial district at around 2.30 pm. They were of 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The residents initially assumed that the tremors were a result of rock breaking and blasting at the nearest Singerani Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) mine. The underground coal miners were evacuated right after the earthquake and no casualty was reported. The earthquake primarily hit Srirampur, Naspur, Setharampal, Chunambhatti, Sri Sri Nagar and Amma Garden colonies.  

