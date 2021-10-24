STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
End KCR’s dictatorship, G Kishan Reddy appeals to Telangana voters

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy appealed to the people to vote for the BJP for the sake of democracy in the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll.

Published: 24th October 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar campaigns for the party at Jammikunta mandal.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy appealed to the people to vote for the BJP for the sake of democracy in the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll. “Support the BJP and end the dictatorial governance of the TRS,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Kishan condemned TRS workers’ alleged attack on BJP leaders and said, “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Union Minister or a commoner in Huzurabad. TRS mobs will have their way with violence.”

He exuded confidence that BJP candidate Eatala Rajender would win the bypoll hands down. “The TRS knows this. That is why they are deliberately provoking the cadre to mislead the people in the constituency,” Kishan said.

“As a Union Minister, I have appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to intervene and ensure that the bypoll is conducted in a free and fair manner. Voters should be able to cast their votes freely, without being afraid of TRS goons,” he said. Kishan also denied the allegation that there’s a secret pact between the BJP and the Congress party.

