63 Kisan Rails ensure delivery of Telangana’s farm produce

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Delivering farm produce with much ease, 63 kisan rails from Telangana were able to transporting different varieties of vegetables and fruits, especially to different destinations located in farther States of the country.

According to the SCR (South Central Railway), Telangana’s first Kisan Rail commenced on February 8 from Warangal station. While it has successfully transported more than 500 Kisan Rails and covered three states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, since the date of its commencement over the zone.

Till date, more than 1.6 lakh tonnes of agricultural products was transported to different parts of the country.