STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

63 Kisan Rails ensure delivery of Telangana’s farm produce

Till date, more than 1.6 lakh tonnes of agricultural products was transported to different parts of the country.

Published: 25th October 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kisan rail (Photo | Twitter/@ChandruduIAS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Delivering farm produce with much ease, 63 kisan rails from Telangana were able to transporting different varieties of vegetables and fruits, especially to different destinations located in farther States of the country. 

According to the SCR (South Central Railway), Telangana’s first Kisan Rail commenced on February 8 from Warangal station. While it has successfully transported more than 500 Kisan Rails and covered three states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, since the date of its commencement over the zone.

Till date, more than 1.6 lakh tonnes of agricultural products was transported to different parts of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kisan rails Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp