Centre actively promoting new-age techniques in fisheries: Union Min

Steps were being taken to identify places in the country where such culturing units could be set up, he said.

Published: 25th October 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dr L Murugan speaks at the NFDB on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr L Murugan said that sea weed culture and cage aqua culture were the new-age techniques which were actively being promoted in a big way under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for empowerment of fishermen and women. Steps were being taken to identify places in the country where such culturing units could be set up, he said.

During his visit to the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Hyderabad on Sunday to review the activities of the Board, he said there was a great domestic and global demand for sea weed, which had medicinal properties, and added that its cultivation could help in empowerment of the fishing community, especially women.

Announcing that a seaweed economic park was coming up in Tamil Nadu, he said more such parks would be set up across the country, apart from fishing harbours of international standard proposed at Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Paradeep. He assured that every fisherman would be given the benefit of Kisan Credit Card soon.

