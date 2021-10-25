Dalit Bandhu launched to divert attention: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Pointing out that if he was a righteous person TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao would have appointed an SC leader as the Chief Minister of Telangana by now, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the Kalvakuntalas for holding on to all key posts in the pink party for the past 20 years.

“Since the TRS is gearing up to celebrate 20 years of its formation, will KCR be ready to step down and make an SC leader the next Chief Minister, as he had promised previously, at least now,” Sanjay asked.

The parliamentarian was taking part in a TRS election campaign at Rachapalli in Ellandakunta, on Sunday. “It is very ridiculous. KCR has been president of the party for the past 20 years. Then, he made his son KT Rama Rao the second-in-command too. All key positions are being enjoyed by the Kalvakuntalas,” Sanjay alleged.

“Soon after the formation of Telangana, KCR made several promises to the SCs, including the distribution of three acres to landless families. However, he failed the people of Telangana,” the parliamentarian further added. Pointing out that the pink party government introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme to divert the focus from the promises it failed to fulfil, Sanjay took a dig at the TRS supremo saying that the BJP would organise a special screening of RRR movie in the Assembly for KCR.

Sanjay Kumar also lambasted MLC K Kavitha, who heads the Telangana Jagruthi, for organising a special screening of floral festival Bathukamma on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world, which he claimed was “an insult to the actual culture”.

“While thousands of youngsters are struggling to get employment opportunities, KCR, KTR, Kavitha, Harish and J Santhosh Kumar are happily enjoying all facilities, though they seldom turned over a new leaf during the Statehood movement,” he alleged. Requesting the BJP activists to work round-the-clock to ensure the victory of Eatala Rajender, Sanjay urged them to ensure that Gellu Srinivas Yadav doesn’t get his deposit money back. Taking a dig at TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Sanjay alleged that the grand old party leaders were working at the behest of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Poll expenditure observer to look into MCC violations

Stating that the officials concerned were working round-the-clock to ensure the strict implementation of the MCC in Huzurabad, district election officer and Collector RV Karnan said that the election expenditure observer appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was also taking stock of the situation in the segment. The observer, Subodh Singh, will receive all complaints relating to the violation of MCC and take appropriate action, the Collector said. Leaders and representatives of all political parties have to respond immediately to any complaints regarding violations of the MCC, as per a press release issued by the Collector on Sunday.