KCR creating rift in police department: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

Published: 25th October 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy speaks during the Congress party’s election campaign at Kamalapur mandal on Sunday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was dividing the police department in the State. “Retired police officials are given key posts and they are asked to surveil IPS officers, including the DGP,” he said, alleging that the phones of DGP’s family members were tapped by the government.

“On the direction of the CM, about 30 police officers led by Dugyala Praneeth Rao put the DGP under surveillance. Many police officials are facing issues in the department,” Revanth said while addressing a press conference in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Responding to IT Minister’s jibe that the TPCC candidate for the Huzurabad bypoll Balmoor Venkat was a ‘non-local’, Revanth said, “KCR, KTR and Harish Rao represent Gajwel, Sircilla, and Siddipet, respectively. Weren’t they non-locals to their constituencies?”

The Congress leader likened KCR to the Nizam and Minister  Harish Rao to Kasim Rizvi, founder of Razakar militia. Speaking about the BJP, he said, “The State BJP stands divided — one group supports KCR while the other backs Bandi Sanjay Kumar. There is a lot of infighting in the party; that’s why leaders like P Muralidhar Rao, P Sugunagar Rao and Ch Vidya Sagar Rao have not been campaigning in Huzurabad. They support the CM.”“The people are vexed with the TRS and  are determined to topple the government in the next polls,” he said.

