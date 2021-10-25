STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSRTC revival plan: Seniors oppose outside intervention

The sources said that when the proposal came up during the meeting, the senior officials were taken aback.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be resistance to change in the TSRTC, especially with regard to outside intervention to turn it into a profitable organisation. Senior officials who attended the recent day-long ‘brain-storming’ session were ill at ease when a proposal mooted by the newly appointed Managing Director VC Sajjanar came up for discussion. The proposal was to hire an agency to study the grey areas in the corporation and suggest ways to make the corporation financially viable so that it can be back in black.

The officials are understood to have disliked the idea as the proposal indicated that the agency would get a bigger role in making the corporation come back on track which might diminish their importance. According to sources, the idea to transform the TSRTC and make it reap profits with the help of a private organisation based in Hyderabad, the Hansa Equity Partners, did not go down well with the seniors officials.

The sources said that when the proposal came up during the meeting, the senior officials were taken aback. Some of them reportedly questioned the expertise of the company which has promised to make the RTC attain a ‘turnaround’. Others not so optimistic about the development pointed out instances where serious efforts have gone in vain, including of the expert committee formed in 2018 that never submitted the report on ‘bringing the RTC back on right track’. 

“In 2018, a committee was set up to study the functioning of RTC. Its report was never submitted despite panel comprising of senior transport researchers. Even the latest efforts would go in vain and only add to the staff’s burden, who are already struggling to maintain efficiency,” said a source. 

Some back the move
While several senior officials were against the proposal, there were others who were happy that this would bring a great deal of change in the functioning of the corporation

