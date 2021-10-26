'Adopt measures to curb pollution': Hyderabad's West Zone residents tell TSPCB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 51 gated communities comprising 1.3 lakh residents submitted a joint representation to the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) demanding action against polluting industries in the West Zone of the city. In the representation, they have alleged that owing to the collusion between the TSPCB and the industries, the air pollution hasn’t been curbed in the last 10 years.

The signatories to this representation include residential welfare associations of My Home Jewel, Aditya Imperial Heights and Aparna Cyberzone, among others. They also demanded for the installation of the air pollution measuring instruments in the area. They are also demanding the constitution of a joint committee of resident representatives and TSPCB officials for the strict monitoring of activities to curb rising air pollution.