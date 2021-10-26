K Chandrasekhar Rao warns Election Commission on Dalit Bandhu decision

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday, warned the Election Commission of India (ECI) against taking decisions that lowered its image.“No one can stop Dalit Bandhu after November 4 when the election process in Huzurabad will be over,” he said, taking exception to the Election Commission’s direction to suspend Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad.

The Chief Minister said that the ECI should take decisions that enhanced its image. It should refrain from transgressing its constitutional rights. “As a senior politician, a president of a party and as a Chief Minister I am advising the EC to refrain from such decisions. It will not add to your image,” he said. The Chief Minister, speaking at the plenary of the TRS here, decried the attempts to subvert his public meetings on earlier occasions. Some people went to the High Court to prevent me from addressing a public meeting in Nagarjuna Sagar in the past when a byelection was being held there.

“Now also, efforts are on to prevent me from addressing a public meeting at Huzurabad but what they do not know is that the people of Huzurabad are seeming me speaking from this plenary as the event is going live,” he said.He, however, said that the SCs in Huzurabad were lucky as the government was still implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme for them. “We will resume the Dalit Bandhu from November 4 and complete it by December,” he said.

Cong seeks action against KCR for threatening EC

The Congress party on Monday demanded action against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for threatening the Election Commission during the TRS party’s plenary meeting. In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, AICC member G Niranjan stated that the CM’s utterances against the EC which challenged the integrity of the autonomous constitutional authority were uncalled for. “Take note of his comments, which affect the image, dignity and integrity of the EC. Hence, seek an explanation from KCR for his utterances and initiate action against him,” the leader demanded in the letter.

Youth Cong leaders held for removing flags

The police arrested protesting Youth Congress leaders who tried to remove TRS party flags and banners placed around the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road, on Monday. The leaders, including national general secretary M Anil Kumar Yadav and State president K Shivsena Reddy condemned the ruling party for erecting their party symbols near statues of Congress’ national leaders, as part of the TRS plenary’s promotion, being organised ‘several kilometers away’. They questioned the authorities as to why violations by the ruling party were being ignored. The leaders also questioned the double standards of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, who had earlier expressed anguish over erections of flexis and banners on roads. The protesting leaders were later shifted to Ramgopalpet PS