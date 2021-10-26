KCR sleeping TRS president, says TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that TRS’ bylaws were amended to ensure smooth transition of power within the family from father to son. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Revanth said the purpose of making a spectacle of the plenary was to suit the family’s plan. “KTR is taking over the reigns of the party. Hence, the plenary and bylaws were amended. Son will be working president, while father will be ‘sleeping president’,” he added.

He alleged that to impress contractors from AP sponsoring the plenary’s finances, KCR had ignored Telangana talli and garlanded the Telugu talli statue. He said while garlanding the statue of Telugu talli, the leaders at the plenary forgot the appearance of Telangana talli. He asked if KCR remembered those who sacrificed their lives for Statehood. “There are scores of leaders, including those who dedicated their lives for the cause, are now forgotten,” he said.