STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR sleeping TRS president, says TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that TRS’ bylaws were amended to ensure smooth transition of power within the family from father to son.

Published: 26th October 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy speaks on the concluding day of two-day Dalita Girijana Deeksha in Mooduchintapalli on Wednesday.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that TRS’ bylaws were amended to ensure smooth transition of power within the family from father to son. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Revanth said the purpose of making a spectacle of the plenary was to suit the family’s plan. “KTR is taking over the reigns of the party. Hence, the plenary and bylaws were amended. Son will be working president, while father will be ‘sleeping president’,” he added. 

He alleged that to impress contractors from AP sponsoring the plenary’s finances, KCR had ignored Telangana talli and garlanded the Telugu talli statue. He said while garlanding the statue of Telugu talli, the leaders at the plenary forgot the appearance of Telangana talli. He asked if KCR remembered those who sacrificed their lives for Statehood. “There are scores of leaders, including those who dedicated their lives for the cause, are now forgotten,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy TRS TRS President TPCC chief
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp