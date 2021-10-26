STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Shifting of utilities halts Strategic Road Development Plan works in Telangana

During a meeting, the GHMC asked the departments concerned to shift these utilities so that the SRDP works could be expedited.

Published: 26th October 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

construction

Workers at a construction site. (Representational Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works are being delayed as utilities like electricity towers and poles as well as water and sewerage pipelines are yet to be shifted at several places in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

During a meeting held on Monday, the GHMC asked the departments concerned to shift these utilities so that the SRDP works could be expedited. During the meeting, the officials also decide to divert traffic in order to carry out Bahadurpura flyover works.

​The TSRTC buses and heavy vehicles coming from districts to the city, from Aramghar via Bahadurpura would be diverted via Mylardevpally, Chandrayangutta and other routes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Strategic Road Development Plan GHMC TSRTC
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp