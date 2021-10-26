Shifting of utilities halts Strategic Road Development Plan works in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works are being delayed as utilities like electricity towers and poles as well as water and sewerage pipelines are yet to be shifted at several places in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

During a meeting held on Monday, the GHMC asked the departments concerned to shift these utilities so that the SRDP works could be expedited. During the meeting, the officials also decide to divert traffic in order to carry out Bahadurpura flyover works.

​The TSRTC buses and heavy vehicles coming from districts to the city, from Aramghar via Bahadurpura would be diverted via Mylardevpally, Chandrayangutta and other routes.