Take up Backward Class census, TRS urges Centre

HYDERABAD: Seven resolutions on various developmental works were adopted during the TRS plenary on Monday. One of them was about mounting pressure on the Centre to take up a Backward Class (BC) census. The resolution also demanded that a separate Ministry for Backward Classes be set up in the Union government.

“The Centre should approve the resolutions adopted by the State Legislative Assembly on the categorisation of Scheduled Castes into A, B, C and D, increasing reservations for Muslims from four per cent to 12 per cent and enhancement of reservations to Scheduled Tribes (STs) from six per cent to 10 per cent,” the resolution read. “The Centre should further the federal spirit instead of usurping the rights of the States,” it read.

Another resolution demanded that the Central government implement the assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The assurances included according the national project status to either Palamuru-Rangareddy or Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation schemes, setting up a tribal university, increasing the State’s equity in Singareni Collieries Company Limited, reorganisation of Assembly seats, division of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, sanction of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Karimnagar, Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) and Navodaya schools, a steel factory in Bayyaram, among others.