Telangana DGP office terms tapping charge baseless

Officers of all wings of the Telangana Police Department have been working in absolute cohesion.

Published: 26th October 2021 08:39 AM

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that phones of the DGP and State Ministers were being tapped, the Telangana DGP office issued a communication terming the Opposition leader’s charges as “absolutely baseless and defamatory in nature”. It also refuted Revanth’s statement that there was groupism in the Police Department. 

“The Telangana Police Department has been taking all necessary measures as per the provisions of law for prevention of crime, detection of crime and maintenance of public order and peace. The Centre has issued regulations and guidelines with regard to interception of phones under the Indian Telegraph Act. The department has been strictly adhering to these guidelines, while taking measures for prevention of crime and maintenance of public order,” the communication issued on Monday stated.

Officers of all wings of the Telangana Police Department have been working in absolute cohesion. There are no groups within the department as alleged. The postings and placements of the personnel in various wings are done as per the job needs and merit, it added.

“It is emphasised that it is not in public interest to make such baseless allegations against the Police Department and police officers. Making such allegations has a serious impact on the morale and motivation of the police force which in turn will adversely affect public safety and security,” it further stated.

Responding to the MP’s comments that “it would have been better, had the Maoist problem continued,” the communication said over 350 personnel of TS police had laid down their lives fighting Left wing extremism. A large number of innocent citizens, public representatives including Ministers and MLAs too had died in mindless Maoist violence. Making allegations against police officers risking their lives does not augur well for the security of society at large, it said.

