First-of-a-kind biogas plant begins ops at Jawaharnagar dumpyard

Through the CBG, the total potential  of waste to cause environmental degradation gets reduced substantially, while reducing the demand for land for waste disposal and carriage cost. 

Published: 27th October 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Compressed Biogas Plant (CBG) established at Jawaharnagar dumping yard

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Compressed Biogas Plant (CBG) established at Jawaharnagar dumping yard commenced its operations. It is the first project in the country where landfill gas is being purified and converted into automotive fuel. CBG, is produced by anaerobic decomposition of municipal waste. The plant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL).

The byproduct will be supplied to Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (BGL) and then distributed through its retail outlets all over Hyderabad.  The landfill gas generated within the capped landfill is extracted through strategically placed gas wells. These gas wells are connected through a piping network to a flaring station. 
Landfill gas has the potential for conversion into automotive gas. This alternative fuel can replace diesel. 

Byproduct can replace diesel
This plant converts waste gas into compressed biogas (renewable natural gas).

Compressed Biogas Plant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
