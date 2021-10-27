Khammam, Hyderabad prone to floods and droughts: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Khammam is vulnerable to extreme climate events such as floods, droughts and cyclones according to a first-of-its-kind Climate Vulnerability Index released on Tuesday by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The analysis also revealed Hyderabad as a flood, drought and cyclone hotspot district. Hyderabad and Mahbubnagar districts showed highest sensitivity towards extreme flood events. This high sensitivity is attributed to topographical features and changing land-use surface change. Ironically, Hyderabad is also a drought hotspot. The analysis indicates that while elevation and slope are the least dominant drivers, soil moisture and groundwater levels are key drivers of sensitivity to droughts. The study also shows that Hyderabad has been prone to cyclonic events.

Overall, 27 Indian States and union territories are vulnerable to extreme climate events which often disrupt the local economy and displace weaker communities. Over 80 per cent Indians live in districts vulnerable to climate risks. The study, supported by the India Climate Collaborative and Edelgive Foundation, further highlighted that 463 out of 640 districts in India are vulnerable to extreme floods, droughts and cyclones. More than 45 per cent of these districts have undergone unsustainable landscape and infrastructure changes.