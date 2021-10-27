Rape, murder conclusion of veterinarian was based on circumstantial evidence: Former ACP, V Surender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Surender, the former ACP of Shadnagar who deposed before the three-member judicial commission appointed to probe into the deaths of four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019, said he concluded that the victim was raped and murdered based on circumstantial evidence.

When asked why he had arrived at the conclusion even before the accused had confessed to the crime, he said, “I came to the conclusion based on the blood and semen stains on her clothes found at Chatanpally (where her charred body was found), her undergarments that were found near Tondupally toll plaza (where she was allegedly raped and killed), the voice recording submitted by her sister wherein the victim was talking to her about a threat and the CCTV footage near the toll plaza showing a woman (victim) being picked up and taken away.”

“All the visuals are available. She had already told her sister that the lorry drivers were posing a threat to her, and shortly after that her body was found at Chatanpally. There was no one except her (at that time at Tondupally),” he said.

When asked how he could identify ‘semen’ stains on the victim’s chunni without sending it for forensic analysis, Surender said that the identification was carried out on the basis of his experience. Upon being asked about the entry wounds on the bodies of the four accused, he said that he did not observe the injuries on their bodies.

‘Can’t say if victim’s face is seen on CCTV’

When asked if the face of the victim was seen in the CCTV footage while she was being picked up, he said he could not say yes or no for sure. The commission said, “Despite a long narration by the witness, the question remains unanswered”