STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rape, murder conclusion of veterinarian was based on circumstantial evidence: Former ACP, V Surender

Upon being asked about the entry wounds on the bodies of the four accused, he said that he did not observe the injuries on their bodies.

Published: 27th October 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The veterinarian who was raped and murdered in Hyderabad crime shocker (Photo | Express)

The veterinarian who was raped and murdered in Hyderabad crime. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Surender, the former ACP of Shadnagar who deposed before the three-member judicial commission appointed to probe into the deaths of four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019, said he concluded that the victim was raped and murdered based on circumstantial evidence.

When asked why he had arrived at the conclusion even before the accused had confessed to the crime, he said, “I came to the conclusion based on the blood and semen stains on her clothes found at Chatanpally (where her charred body was found), her undergarments that were found near Tondupally toll plaza (where she was allegedly raped and killed), the voice recording submitted by her sister wherein the victim was talking to her about a threat and the CCTV footage near the toll plaza showing a woman (victim) being picked up and taken away.”

“All the visuals are available. She had already told her sister that the lorry drivers were posing a threat to her, and shortly after that her body was found at Chatanpally. There was no one except her (at that time at Tondupally),” he said.

When asked how he could identify ‘semen’ stains on the victim’s chunni without sending it for forensic analysis, Surender said that the identification was carried out on the basis of his experience. Upon being asked about the entry wounds on the bodies of the four accused, he said that he did not observe the injuries on their bodies.

‘Can’t say if victim’s face is seen on CCTV’
When asked if the face of the victim was seen in the CCTV footage while she was being picked up, he said he could not say yes or no for sure. The commission said, “Despite a long narration by the witness, the question remains unanswered”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
veterinarian rape case
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp