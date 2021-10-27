R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy reviews masterplans for hospitals, medical colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy reviewed the plans designed by architects for the construction of various hospitals, medical and nursing colleges across the State.During a review meeting with the officials concerned, Prashanth Reddy said that the development of the State’s medical infrastructure was progressing at a brisk pace. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao aims to provide free medical care of corporate standards to the poor,” he said. He suggested minor changes to the designs.