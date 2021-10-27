R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy reviews masterplans for hospitals, medical colleges
Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy reviewed the plans designed by architects for the construction of various hospitals, medical and nursing colleges across the State.
HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy reviewed the plans designed by architects for the construction of various hospitals, medical and nursing colleges across the State.During a review meeting with the officials concerned, Prashanth Reddy said that the development of the State’s medical infrastructure was progressing at a brisk pace. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao aims to provide free medical care of corporate standards to the poor,” he said. He suggested minor changes to the designs.