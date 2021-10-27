Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao decides against campaigning in Huzurabad

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not be campaign for the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll. Though, the ruling party initially planned an election meeting in Elkathurthi mandal in Hanamkonda district on Wednesday, the last day for campaigning, it cancelled the meeting. The party did not even apply for permission to conduct the meeting.

For reasons best known to himself, the Chief Minister decided against addressing any election meeting in Huzurabad Assembly segment ahead of the ‘prestigious’ bypoll. Though the party planned to organise KCR’s road-shows in the constituency, they dropped the proposal.

However, some TRS leaders cited the Election Commission of India’s advisory issued on October 21 as the reason for change of plans. The advisory said that “the political parties not to organise any political activities directly related to the byelection, even in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the bypoll is being held”. The Elkathurthi mandal located in Hanamkonda district falls under Husnabad Assembly segment.

It may be noted here that, several leaders of TRS, BJP and Congress organised massive public meetings and road-shows in the segment. The TRS chief himself made a statement during the party plenary on Monday that “several TRS leaders including Finance Minister T Harish Rao are in the poll battlefield.”

“They asked me to say one word on Huzurabad in the party plenary, which would benefit the party a lot in Huzurabad bypoll,” Rao said in the plenary, while blaming the ECI for the deferment of Dalit Bandhu implementation in Huzurabad.

Rao averred that TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav would win the seat effortlessly and see that the Dalit Bandhu is grounded from November 4.It may be mentioned here that Rao did not campaign in Dubbaka bypoll too, but addressed a meeting in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly held six months earlier. When TRS lost Dubbaka bypoll to BJP with a slender margin, Rao was said to have confided in his party colleagues that the result would have been different had he campaigned.

