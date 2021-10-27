Telangana: Security beefed up in Mulugu after Maoists call for state-wide bandh

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Police in the Agency areas of Mulugu district are on high alert in view of the state-wide bandh call given by the CPI (Maoist) party for Wednesday, in protest against the killing of three Maoists in a ‘police encounter’ on Monday.

They have intensified combing operations and vehicle checking in both Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts. The Maoist party had released a letter accusing the police of staging the encounter that killed its members in a forest area on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

According to sources, Mulugu and Bhupalpally police have roped in special party police to guard the Agency areas on the Godavari river bank. They are inspecting every vehicle on the roads of Eturnagaram, Mangapet, Wajedu, Venkatapur, Kannaigudem, Tadvai, and Mahamutharam mandals in Mulugu district.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Shoban Kumar said, “We have asked political leaders to move to a safer place. The police are interacting with tribals to see if they have any information,” he said.