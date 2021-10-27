STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Security beefed up in Mulugu after Maoists call for state-wide bandh

According to sources, Mulugu and Bhupalpally police have roped in special party police to guard the Agency areas on the Godavari river bank. 

Published: 27th October 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel conduct vehicle checks in the Agency areas of Mulugu on Tuesday

Police personnel conduct vehicle checks in the Agency areas of Mulugu on Tuesday

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Police in the Agency areas of Mulugu district are on high alert in view of the state-wide bandh call given by the CPI (Maoist) party for Wednesday, in protest against the killing of three Maoists in a ‘police encounter’ on Monday.

They have intensified combing operations and vehicle checking in both Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts. The Maoist party had released a letter accusing the police of staging the encounter that killed its members in a forest area on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

According to sources, Mulugu and Bhupalpally police have roped in special party police to guard the Agency areas on the Godavari river bank. They are inspecting every vehicle on the roads of Eturnagaram, Mangapet, Wajedu, Venkatapur, Kannaigudem, Tadvai, and Mahamutharam mandals in Mulugu district.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Shoban Kumar said, “We have asked political leaders to move to a safer place. The police are interacting with tribals to see if they have any information,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mulugu Maoist CPIM
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp