Telangana: State in-charge Tarun Chugh releases BJP’s manifesto

The BJP’s manifesto for the Huzurabad byelection was released by the party’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh on Tuesday. 

Published: 27th October 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh

National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The BJP’s manifesto for the Huzurabad byelection was released by the party’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons, Chugh said as per the manifesto, Central government schemes would be provided to all those who were eligible in the constituency. He promised to work for the development of the education system. He said the arrogance of K Chandrasekhar Rao would be suppressed after the BJP’s win in the constituency.

As per the manifesto, all Railway Stations in the constituency would be developed. A pension of Rs 3,000 would be paid to farmers above 60 years of age. Eligible students would be assisted to go abroad through the Vidyalakshmi scheme. Steps would be taken for better implementation of schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

