STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Tea mosquito bug causing neem trees to shrivel up

When tender shoots start emerging from branches, the bugs and nymphs feed by sucking the sap from the tree.

Published: 27th October 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Leaves of a neem tree appear lifeless after being infested by Tea mosquito bug

Leaves of a neem tree appear lifeless after being infested by Tea mosquito bug

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The neem tree is known for its various medicinal benefits but climate change has not left this ‘miracle’ tree untouched. It is famed for its anti-malarial, anti-fungal, antiviral and anti-carcinogenic properties. However, in recent times, a strange phenomenon has been witnessed in neem trees across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The ‘Tea mosquito bug’, usually found in tea plantations, is infecting soft tissues at the tip of the branches of neem trees, leading to degeneration and in some cases, makes the tree’s foliage appear lifeless. Dr M Padmaiah, a retired principal scientist (IIOR-ICAR), observes that the infestation has become more rampant due to climate change.

The Tea mosquito bugs, which have a life cycle of 25-32 days, are also found in plants like cashew, cocoa, jamun, grapevine, tamarind, henna, black pepper, cotton, red gram, cinnamon and some other species.The mother insects lay around 50 eggs each in the soft tissues of stem shoots during February and March by puncturing them. Out of these, 60 per cent survive and undergo development as nymphs in five phases for 13-15 days before becoming bugs. 

When tender shoots start emerging from branches, the bugs and nymphs feed by sucking the sap from the tree. As they feed, they release poisonous oral secretions which kill the tissues.  “When they puncture the tissues, a gum oozes out of the holes and when it rains, Phytopthora, soil-inhabiting pathogens, which may cause degeneration of the entire branch, causing Dieback disease in the trees,” says Dr Padmaiah. 

He, however,  maintains that the tree dying from either the bug attack or the disease is not a thing to worry about as neem trees are deciduous. They have a strong bark and deep root system and have a great ability to regenerate. Further studies are needed to ascertain how the bugs have been able to evade the insect-repellent Azadirachtin, the chemical compound found in almost all parts of the neem tree. 

Fighting the enemy
To mitigate the infection, Dr Padmaiah suggests developing and placing pheromone traps specifically made to capture Tea mosquito bugs and suggests spraying profenofos (2 ml per litre water) and acetamide (0.6 gm per litre of water) in the area infected by the bugs and nymphs - in February and March. when they make the tree their host. Dr Padmaiah opines that encouraging natural parasites (good ones) to thrive could help mitigate the bug infestation, as controlling it mechanically or manually is difficult 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tea mosquito bug Neem trees
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp