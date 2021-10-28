STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop brings 9mm pistol as ordered, panel seeks pistol pouches recovered from Chatanpally spot

However he did not carry the pistol pouch saying that he could not get a pouch similar to the one he was wearing on the day of the incident at Chatanpally. 

NHRC team inspect the Chatanpally encounter site on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the directions of the judicial commission, K Narsimha Reddy on Wednesday appeared with a loaded 9mm pistol. However, he did not carry the pistol pouch saying that he could not get a pouch similar to the one he was wearing on the day of the incident at Chatanpally. 

He showed his loaded weapon to the commission, after which the panel sought the pistol pouches recovered from the spot on the day of the incident, from the court at Shadnagar.  After finding that the pouches were sent for forensic examination, the Commission wrote to the FSL through the High Court, asking them to produce both the pouches. 

Meanwhile, during the examination, when asked to demonstrate how to ‘chamber load’ the pistol from ‘magazine load’ position, Narsimha Reddy did so by ‘cocking’ it. He then admitted, “Little strength is sufficient to chamber load the pistol, but I can’t say if any stranger operating it needs some knowledge about it.”

