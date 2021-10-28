STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godown fire in Telangana's Utnoor district damages Rs 50 crore worth of liquor

The godown walls had to be broken through to control the fire that damaged liquor worth Rs 50 crore in the godown.

Published: 28th October 2021 07:37 AM

File image used for representational purpose only (File { EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A major fire broke out in an IML depot in Utnoor district on Wednesday. Fire tenders from Utnoor rushed to the spot but were unable to control the situation and additional fire tenders from nearby areas of Jannaram, Echoda and Adilabad had to be called in to douse the fire. 

The godown walls had to be broken through to control the fire that damaged liquor worth Rs 50 crore in the godown. Around 55,000 IML cases and 30,000 beer cases were damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is suspected to be short circuit and the case is being investigated.
 

