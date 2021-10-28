KCR offering poor quality sarees: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing the distribution of ‘poor quality’ sarees for women as part of the Bathukamma festival celebrations by the State government, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila said on Wednesday that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to hoodwink women so that they forgot all the promises he made during election rallies.

While interacting with villagers at Eliminedu under Ibrahimpatnam constituency on the eighth day of Praja Prasthanam Yatra, she said that none of the Chief Minister’s promises had been fulfilled. “Women were given sarees which are paper thin. What about the problems being faced by women as a homemakers, will they be resolved by KCR?” she asked. By Wednesday, she had completed 91.6 km in the course of the padayatra and will cross the 100 km milestone on the ninth day of her journey in Ibrahimpatnam.