Mohd Arif led police to victim’s articles at Chatanpally

While going to the place of recovery, handlers moved first, then the supervisors, then the ACP and Panchas. 

People throng the encounter site near Chatanpally village, in Hyderabad on Friday.

People throng the encounter site near Chatanpally village, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shaik Lal Madhar, who was among the armed police party that escorted the accused to the spot at Chatanpally also deposed before the judicial commission on Wednesday. He said Mohd Arif had led them to the agricultural land, where the victim’s articles were allegedly hidden. “Arif was giving directions. He led the police team to a bund in the field about 10 feet from the high tension tower.”

Before showing the place for recovery of articles, Arif had shown them four bunds in the field. " When ACP asked Arif to show the correct place after passing the four bunds, he led the police party to the fifth bund," said Lal Madhar. 

Comments

