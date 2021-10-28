Studies carried out on KLIS to optimise water, power use in bad years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Simulation studies have been carried out on Godavari projects, including Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), for optimum utilisation of water and also power required for operating the lift schemes. The studies were carried out by Vassar Labs for the State government. Based on the study reports, Irrigation officials are planning to operate various gates during both good and bad years.

The study is being fine-tuned and will be placed shortly before Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his approval. The officials considered three scenarios — bad, average and good years — depending on flows into the Godavari. The officials studied inflows at Medigadda, Yellampalli and Mid-Manair, which are the self catchments of Kaleshwaram. Depending on the flows, the official will decide where to operate lift schemes.

“On an average, we are lifting 1,500 tmcft water during the worst years and around 900 tmcft in the good years from Godavari. We will put in place a decision support system and command control systems, so that water and power can be utilised judiciously,” Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation Rajat Kumar told Express after holding a meeting with the representatives of Vassar Labs and senior officials of the Irrigation Department. Kumar said the command control system was run on a trial basis at Jala Soudha, Gajwel and Karimnagar. Two more centres at SRSP and Medigadda would be operationalised soon, sources said.

The present storage at various projects on Godavari was around 540 tmcft and the available water would be sufficient for the first one-and-a-half months of the season. “The inflows to Pranahitha start in July with a minimum of 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs. The pumping will start in the last week of June or July. The inflows will reach a maximum of 2 lakh cusecs during August/September and the flood will recede in October. After studying all these factors, a mechanism will be evolved and implemented to reduce the power costs and save water,” an official, who attended the meeting, said.

Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar and other officials were present at the meeting. However, officials could not say how much power they would save on Godavari lift schemes. “Studies are in the preliminary stage,” sources said, adding they wanted Vassar Labs to study some more angels and submit a report.