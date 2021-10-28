STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana accounts for 10% of country’s cybercrimes

G Gouri Sankar, Deputy Director-General explained the importance of the awareness creation among the public about mobile-related security aspects as various financial frauds are on the rise.

Cyberattack

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 10 percent of cybercrimes reported across the country are from Telangana, said J V Raja Reddy Deputy Director General (Administration), APLSA, Department of Telecom, Hyderabad. He was speaking during the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations for the year 2021-22 on Wednesday. He also released pamphlets on mobile-related security awareness.

Raja Reddy said that in recent years, there has been a massive jump in the number of cases registered under cybercrime and Telangana contributed to over 10 per cent of cybercrimes reported across the country. “Almost 50 percent of our population is using the Internet and we are No. 2 in online business after China,” he said.

G Gouri Sankar, Deputy Director General (Telecom Security) explained the importance of the awareness creation among the public about mobile-related security aspects as various financial frauds are on the rise. The Awareness Pamphlet enumerates most commonly observed frauds such as OTP frauds, KYC frauds, QR code frauds, Smartphone smishing, mobile tower frauds, fake call centre frauds, sextortion crimes, loan, gift, job frauds etc, along with precautionary measures, complaint reporting mechanism and important Dos & Don’ts. 
 

