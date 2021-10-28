STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Clash of rival groups leaves two dead, seven injured in Adilabad

Police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and had to call in more personnel to handle the situation. 

Published: 28th October 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two people died and seven were left injured after two rival groups clashed with each other in the Gundala village in Echoda mandal on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as SK Zaheerouddin (60) and SJ Junna (55) and the reason for the clashes is suspected to be political rivalry. 

As per the police, on Wednesday morning around 10 am the village sarpanch organised a URS festival rally with sound system which was objected by the MPTC followers on account of the sarpanch not obtaining permission for the rally. 

When the MPTC followers informed the police and asked the sarpanch to call of the rally, a clash ensued and people attacked each other with knives and axes. Two people were killed and seven,  including three women were injured in the clashes. The injured were shifted to the hospital and one of the critically injured was moved for Hyderabad for treatment. 

Police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and had to call in more personnel to handle the situation. The Superintendent of police M Rajeshchandra, along with 100 other policemen visited the spot and controlled the situation. A total of 12 teams were formed and around 200 police people were deployed to keep peace in the area. Four cases were filed and 23 people were called in for interrogation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rival group clash Adilabad
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp