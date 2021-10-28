Telangana: Clash of rival groups leaves two dead, seven injured in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two people died and seven were left injured after two rival groups clashed with each other in the Gundala village in Echoda mandal on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as SK Zaheerouddin (60) and SJ Junna (55) and the reason for the clashes is suspected to be political rivalry.

As per the police, on Wednesday morning around 10 am the village sarpanch organised a URS festival rally with sound system which was objected by the MPTC followers on account of the sarpanch not obtaining permission for the rally.

When the MPTC followers informed the police and asked the sarpanch to call of the rally, a clash ensued and people attacked each other with knives and axes. Two people were killed and seven, including three women were injured in the clashes. The injured were shifted to the hospital and one of the critically injured was moved for Hyderabad for treatment.

Police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and had to call in more personnel to handle the situation. The Superintendent of police M Rajeshchandra, along with 100 other policemen visited the spot and controlled the situation. A total of 12 teams were formed and around 200 police people were deployed to keep peace in the area. Four cases were filed and 23 people were called in for interrogation.