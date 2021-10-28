STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS will win by 25,000 votes, says confident T Harish Rao

The Minister also found fault with the BJP’s manifesto for the Huzurabad byelection released by the party’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao addresses a gathering at Jammikunta mandal, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Exuding confidence that Gellu Srinivas Yadav would win the forthcoming Huzurabad byelection with a thumping majority of 25,000 votes, Finance Minister T Harish Rao asserted that the voters won’t support the BJP that never did anything for them.He was campaigning for the pink party at Jammikunta mandal on Wednesday. 

Mentioning that the State government would take up a series of developmental activities in the Assembly constituency if Srinivas Yadav was elected as MLA, Harish Rao urged people to think twice before casting their votes.Speaking to the media later, the Finance Minister thanked the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials for working round-the-clock without showing any partiality. 

Claiming that the surveys commissioned by the saffron party also indicated that the pink party was going to win the bypoll, Harish said that the people would show their gratitude to the TRS government for implementing various schemes by ensuring Srinivas Yadav’s victory.

The Minister also found fault with the BJP’s manifesto for the Huzurabad byelection released by the party’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh.He also lambasted the saffron party for shifting the railway coach factory that was proposed for Kazipet to Lathur.

