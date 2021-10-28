STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Tughlaq’s rule’, fumes former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy over paddy policy

“If there is a policy shift, there should be a smooth transition. Asking farmers to shift overnight would only add to their woes," he added.

Published: 28th October 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recalling the words of TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that Telangana would be transformed into the ‘rice bowl of India’, former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed anguish over the State government’s sudden policy shift over paddy and its procurement. 

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Uttam said he felt like the State was under Tughlaq’s rule, as this policy shift came after the Union government’s announcement of MSP on paddy. Referring to Siddipet Collector Venkatrami Reddy’s statements, who had on Tuesday warned farmers sowing paddy seeds of facing consequences, he said people were watching the government’s inept handling of farm-related issues.

“If there is a policy shift, there should be a smooth transition. Asking farmers to shift overnight would only add to their woes and would also be an issue for officials when they venture for its implementation,” he added. All India Kisan Congress vice-chairman M Kodandaram Reddy also cautioned the government to not add to the hardships faced by the farming community, as they were already struggling due to lack of government support.

