Dalit Bandhu scheme deferral: Telangana High Court dismisses PILs

The PILs were filed by Congress leader Bukka Judson, and journalist and social worker Mallepalli Laxmaiah.

Published: 29th October 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy, on Thursday, dismissed the PILs and writ petitions seeking the suspension of the Election Commission of India (ECI) order deferring the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly segment.

While pronouncing the order, the Chief Justice said: “This Court is of the opinion that it was by keeping in mind the Supreme Court judgement that the ECI decided to defer the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly segment till the completion of the byelection process. This Court does not find any reason to stay the ECI Order.”

The PILs were filed by Congress leader Bukka Judson, and journalist and social worker Mallepalli Laxmaiah. Another PIL was filed by Pusuluri Kranti Kiran, president of the NGO “Watch Voice of the People”, seeking a direction to stop the direct transfer of money into the accounts of voters till the byelection in Huzurabad ended. The ECI had already stopped transferring the money on October 18.

