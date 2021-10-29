Irked Telangana officials urge GRMB to send detailed reports to CWC immediately

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irked by the attitude of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) officials with regard to the scrutiny of Telangana’s detailed project reports (DPRs), Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar on Thursday wrote a letter to the Board’s chairman, urging him to immediately send the DPRs to the Central Water Commission (CWC) without any further delay.

The State government had submitted DPRs of six irrigation projects on the Godavari to the GRMB. However, the Board is reportedly being thorough and is not confining its role to the provisions mandated in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“The GRMB is getting into many other aspects of the DPRs and is issuing observation/remarks instead of just making sure that the projects do not negatively impact the availability of water as per the awards of the Tribunal constituted under Interstate River Water Disputes Act (ISRWD Act), 1956,” Muralidhar said.

“The GRMB does not have the requisite expertise to look into aspects such as hydrology, irrigation planning, water availability and inter-state issues in the DPRs. This implies that it is not following a uniform process when it comes to scrutinising the DPRs of Telangana projects,” Muralidhar said.

