Nalgonda SP refutes Vijayasai Reddy’s 'ganja culture' allegations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy had alleged that a police officer working in Telangana had colluded with the Opposition TDP in AP to portray that ‘ganja culture and drug business were going on in the Visakhapatnam agency,’ Nalgonda SP AV Ranganath said the MP’s comments alluded to him, and denied the former’s allegations.

Through a press release issued on Thursday, Ranganath denied being close to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and to the Telugu Desam Party, as alleged by the MP. Vijayasai Reddy had made the comments in New Delhi on Wednesday. The SP said the ganja problem was not a new one in the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB) area and all senior police officers were aware of the problem for the past fifteen years.

“It is ridiculous to say that police officers from Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are conducting raids in the AOB area,” he added. “While police across the country are constantly working for the preservation of peace and security and are even risking their lives, blaming them in this manner is not appropriate. It looks like being an MP, he has made the allegations against me without having proper information about the ganja menace, or due to some miscommunication,” stated the release.