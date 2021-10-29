STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

NGT asks Telangana to stop Palamuru-Rangareddy construction works

The Bench, following the AP government's objections, noted that the Telangana government did not get the required permissions like environmental clearances. 

Published: 29th October 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Work site of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project in Nagarkurnool district

Work site of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project in Nagarkurnool district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Telangana government to stop the construction works of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project.

The Bench, following the AP government's objections, noted that the Telangana government did not get the required permissions like environmental clearances. The NGT Bench directed Telangana to stop works of Palamuru-Rangareddy, taken upon Krishna river, till it got the required permissions.

The Bench felt that the replies provided by the Telangana, on the objections raised by Andhra Pradesh over the project, are not satisfactory.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Telangana government lift irrigation Krishna river Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp