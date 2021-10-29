NGT asks Telangana to stop Palamuru-Rangareddy construction works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Telangana government to stop the construction works of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project.

The Bench, following the AP government's objections, noted that the Telangana government did not get the required permissions like environmental clearances. The NGT Bench directed Telangana to stop works of Palamuru-Rangareddy, taken upon Krishna river, till it got the required permissions.

The Bench felt that the replies provided by the Telangana, on the objections raised by Andhra Pradesh over the project, are not satisfactory.