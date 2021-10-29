STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Niranjan’s sexist remark leaves Sharmila fuming

S Niranjan Reddy had referred to YSRTP chief YS Sharmila as a ‘Mangalavaram Maradalu’. He was referring to her habit of organising protests in support of unemployed youths in Telangana every Tuesday.

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Politicians trading potshots has become a little murkier in Telangana with attacks and counter-attacks from those in responsible positions crossing the limits of decency. Just a couple of days ago, while addressing party workers in Nagarkurnool, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy had referred to YSRTP chief YS Sharmila as a ‘Mangalavaram Maradalu’. He was referring to her habit of organising protests in support of unemployed youths in Telangana every Tuesday.

While addressing the attendees, the Minister said that the recruitment of 60,000 to 70,000 vacancies in government departments got delayed since according to the current form, 20 per cent of jobs would be taken away by people from Andhra Pradesh, under the open category, the reason why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao got changes to the Presidential order which would now ensure 95 per cent jobs to Telangana locals. 

He alleged that Sharmila was touring the State trying to pressurise the State government to fill job vacancies only to benefit the people from AP. Responding to his comments, Sharmila took a jibe at the Minister and said “it was natural for dogs to look at the moon and bark. This behaviour of dogs won’t change. What’s appalling is that such immoral people are ministers in the current Telangana Cabinet.”

Wondering whether Niranjan has a wife, daughters, mother or sister, she sought to know if he would treat MLC K Kavitha the same way. “A day will come when these dogs will be driven away,” she asserted, after completing 100 km of her ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ which has reached Ibrahimpatnam.

