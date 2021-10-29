STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's 'Dharani portal' turns one today

The portal which offers a onestop solution for land related transactions. Dharani was launched on October 29 last year to make the land registrations transparent.

Published: 29th October 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar during the launch of Dharani portal for online registration of properties

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar during the launch of Dharani portal for online registration of properties. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dharani portal completed a year of being operational on Thursday. Over 10 lakh transactions were done on a portal during the year.

The portal which offers a onestop solution for land related transactions. Dharani was launched on October 29 last year to make the land registrations transparent.

It has recorded 5.17 crore hits in a year, with over 10 lakh transactions. Around 1,80,000 acres of land in the State, not granted pattadar passbook previously have been brought under Dharani.

Special modules were included into the portal to resolve various types of complaints at a single platform. Dharani currently has 31 transactions and 10 information modules in it.

A total of 10,45,878 slots were booked through it. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the team of officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Collectors for implementing the scheme successfully.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharani portal
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp