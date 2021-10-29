Telangana's 'Dharani portal' turns one today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dharani portal completed a year of being operational on Thursday. Over 10 lakh transactions were done on a portal during the year.

The portal which offers a onestop solution for land related transactions. Dharani was launched on October 29 last year to make the land registrations transparent.

It has recorded 5.17 crore hits in a year, with over 10 lakh transactions. Around 1,80,000 acres of land in the State, not granted pattadar passbook previously have been brought under Dharani.

Special modules were included into the portal to resolve various types of complaints at a single platform. Dharani currently has 31 transactions and 10 information modules in it.

A total of 10,45,878 slots were booked through it. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the team of officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Collectors for implementing the scheme successfully.