Huzurabad assembly bypoll: 33.27% polling recorded till 11 AM

Section 144 has been imposed outside the polling booths and police have made foolproof arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.

Published: 30th October 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate Eatela Rajendra showing ink mark after casting his vote in Huzurabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polling to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana began on a peaceful note from 7 am amid tight security arrangements on Saturday. The voting will go on up to 7 pm in the evening.

The polling percentage recorded till 11 am was 33.27 per cent. Polling is yet to start at Ellandakunta where a technical snag in EVM was reported. The Election Commission of India (ECI) made elaborate arrangements to ensure free and fair polling.

In all, 306 polling stations have been set up in five mandals and two urban local bodies. Section 144 has been imposed outside the polling booths and police have made foolproof arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.

About 30 candidates are contesting the poll including the three major parties -- TRS, BJP and Congress. The electors will decide the fate of Eatela Rajender (BJP), G Srinivas Yadav (TRS) and B Venkat Narsing Rao (Congress) in a three-cornered contest. Rajender, who had been representing Huzurabad seat since 2009, is contesting on a BJP ticket this time. 

The total number of voters in the constituency are over 2.37 lakh. Of these, over 1.19 lakh are women and 1.17 lakh are men.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer  (CEO), R Shashank Goel said 20 companies of central forces in addition to the personnel from Telangana state police were deployed as part of the elaborate security arrangements.
The Huzurabad saw a long and bitter campaign with both TRS and BJP accusing each other of using money, liquor and other gifts to lure voters. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao stayed away from campaigning.

Meanwhile, the officials urged the voters to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while exercising their vote. 

The results of the by-election will be announced on November 2.

