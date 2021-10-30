Hyderabad: Major projects in Old City entrusted to Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has entrusted major projects such as the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP), Lad Bazar and Pathergatti Pedestrian Projects to the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA). The body will also take care of restoration works at the Mir Alam Tank, Mir Alam Mandi, Sardar Mahal, Murgi Chowk and other heritage structures in the Old City.

The State government has transferred these projects from the GHMC to the QQSUDA in order to provide special attention to the renovation and conservation of heritage structures in Hyderabad. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has been asked to use the regular budget for these projects. The State government has also deputed officials and staff from the GHMC to the QQSUDA.

One superintendent engineer, two executive engineers, four deputy executive engineers have been assigned to the QQSUDA along with regular engineering and planning staff. The regular maintenance and project works will be taken care of by the GHMC as the QQSUDA will specifically focus on restoration work and promotion of tourism in the Old City.

The body is expected to oversee civic amenities, including electricity connections, water supply, drainage, housing, recreational and market facilities. The QQSUDA, which was established in the year 1981 to carry out developmental activities in the Old City, has been struggling to stay afloat. It is one of the institutions that has been neglected by the previous governments.