Telangana: Gudumba traders of yore now sell ganja

TRS govt had rehabilitated these families in Hyd after coming to power; 10 per cent slip back into drugs trade

Published: 30th October 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Mohsin Ali
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 10 percent of gudumba sellers who were rehabilitated by the TRS government after the formation of Telangana are now part and parcel of the ganja trade in Dhoolpet and surrounding areas. The rehabilitation drive was touted to be a success but for the past few months, drug peddling has increased in the locality. As per the Excise Enforcement Superintendent of Hyderabad N Anji Reddy, 54 major cases were recorded in the last few months and more than 647 kg of drugs have been recovered including 636 kg ganja, 3.3 kg charas, 5 kg hash oil, 2.14 kg MDMA, 215 kg LSD blots, 151 ecstasy pills. A total of 216 people have been arrested.

After the formation of Telangana, the government initiated special drives to arrest the trade and use of gudumba in the State. The areas of Dhoolpet, Mangalhat were focussed upon and numerous rehabilitation programmes were carried out for families affected by liquor addiction. A total of 508 families benefited from the scheme.

The State government helped the families set up businesses and provided them with 156 auto-rickshaws, 20 DJ sets, 20 tent houses and kirana shops to rescue them from the illicit liquor trade. The women too were provided training in garment stitching and other allied businesses. The drive was successful and 99.9 per cent of those rehabilitated have not gone back to the gudumba trade.

Elaborating on recent drugrelated raids in his jurisdiction, Anji Reddy says that a large number of youth are in the drug racket. Police and excise officials are working to curb the ganja trade in Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Bhoiguda Kaman and Jumerat Bazar.

