Dharma will trounce money, asserts Eatala

By Express News Service

HUZURABAD: Soon after exercising his franchise in Kamalapur, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender addressed the media on Saturday, alleging that the Election Commission remained inactive even as a huge amount of cash was being distributed by ruling party activists. According to his calculations, the TRS has distributed Rs 500 crore of cash in Huzurabad.

“The official machinery is working at the behest of the ruling party. We have received reports that the police also escorted ruling partymen while the latter were distributing cash and liquor,” he alleged. Rajender expressed confidence that “dharma” would win in the byelection. In order words, he would emerge victorious.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not want to see my face in the Assembly, putting in all efforts to defeat me,” said Rajender. On a single day (Thursday), about Rs 100 crore was distributed by the ruling party. This kind of precedent is bad for democracy,” the BJP candidate opined.A visibly emotional Rajender then said that he had placed his destiny in the hands of Huzurabad people. “Saadukunna meere, champukunna meere (Protect me or kill me, the ball is in your court),” Rajender said.

An increase in the polling percentage was a good sign, he stated. Money power would definitely wane when pitted against love and affection, the former health minister said. He added that the percentage may cross 90%. After November 2 (day of results), there would several changes in State politics, he said. Huzurabad election in-charge and former MP AP Jitender Reddy said the TRS supremo would be taught a befitting lesson.