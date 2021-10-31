Losers of lands, homes to road project in S’reddy seek higher compensation 

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: People from the district who lost their houses due to the widening of Akola-Nanded road are demanding rehabilitation on the lines of R&R colonies, as well as higher compensation.

The land losers are questioning as to why the government was taking different stands when it came to paying compensation when there was no difference between losing a house or land for either an irrigation project or construction of a road. The citizens are referring to those who lost their lands and houses in irrigation projects that were constructed in Siddipet district being compensated.

The affected people complain that due to the road widening, about 200 houses, along with two tribal thandas, had to be vacated. The settlements were at SC Colony in Sarapet, Sultanpur and Shivampet areas across the district. Dulya Naik, a resident of Gudu thanda in Kandi Mandal, said the government was only paying Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the loss of houses, but he did not know whether to buy land or construct houses with the compensation. He said it would have been better if the government had given them plots.

Like Naik, the other displaced citizens want the government to allocate houses to them, or to pay at least three times more than the current compensation. They have made many requests to the officials in this regard, but to no avail.