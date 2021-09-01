Locals jittery after spotting tiger in Telangana's Mahabubabad

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD/MULUGU: The spotting of a tiger by residents of tribal hamlets in Mahabubabad district near the Kothaguda and Gangaram forest areas on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, has led to fear among the residents.The residents spotted the animal on the outskirts of Ootai village on Tuesday. As a result, and also because incidents of tiger attacks on cattle has increased, nearby residents are scared to even step out of their houses. The residents informed Forest Department officials about spotting the tiger, after which the officials checked the nearby areas and identified pug marks of the tiger near a stream.

About four days ago, another tiger was spotted in Mulugu district, where the forest is contiguous with the forest in Mahabubabad district. Officials suspect that the same tiger could have strayed into the area.The Forest officials have made announcements in the surrounding villages, warning residents not to venture alone into the forest area, with shepherds also being advised not to enter the forest for cattle grazing. In Mulugu, after Forest officials had identified pug marks of a tiger, they took measures to capture the cat, but could not. Since four days, people in Agency areas of both Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts are scared about the tiger’s possible presence.

Speaking to Express, Mahabubabad District Forest Officer (DFO) T Ravi Kiran said a team was working in the field to identify the movement of the big cat in the forest area. He said CCTVs were also being deployed to capture the movement of the tiger, while increased patrolling was being carried out.

Entry fee for entering Kawal Tiger Reserve

With the rise in tiger movement from Maharashtra’s Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary to Kawal Tiger Reserve, the Forest officials are setting up check posts to discourage vehicular traffic so as to prevent instances of man-animal conflict. There’s an entry fee of Rs 20 for cars and small vehicles. The residents say that the move is unjust to the locals who travel on the route on a regular basis. They demand that the government set up an alternative road for the locals. Khanapur Division Officials stated that the increase in vehicular movement is affecting the tiger movement, giving rise to accidents