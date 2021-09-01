Mallaram pumphouse in Telangana's Siddipet being restored

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drinking water supply to several areas in and around the city was hit due to the flooding of Mallaram pumphouse in Siddipet district. With the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) being forced to suspend Godavari water supply to Hyderabad, several localities complained of water scarcity. The nine damaged pump motors will be sent to the city for repairs as restoration work continues in the pumphouse.The HMWS&SB has shifted spare motors from Bommakal in Karimnagar to be used on a temporary basis in an attempt to restore partial water supply on an urgent basis.