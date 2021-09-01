STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No penalty for students missing offline classes: Telangana High Court

Children, if they attend schools in rural areas, will have access to nutritious food under the midday meal programme and remain healthy.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, made it clear that school managements could not penalise students or their parents if the child did not attend it for offline classes. During the hearing on a PIL filed by a private teacher Mandapati Bala Krishna from Hyderabad for a direction against reopening of schools, the court said the schools, including pre-primary ones, will have the freedom to offer either only offline or only online classes, or both.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, after hearing the petitioner’s counsel Ravichander, said that the court had to think about children too, as they had been suffering from psychological problems due to lack of socialising.

In rural areas, children get midday meals, and parents don’t send their children for labour work if their children are studying. Also in rural areas, parents find it difficult to get smartphones and fast internet connectivity, required for attending online classes, said Justice Ramachandra Rao. The case was adjourned to October 4 for hearing.

Safety of children

The court asked the authorities to file a counter affidavit in four weeks stating the number of government and social welfare schools and hostels in the State, with measures being taken to ensure children’s safety. The court also wanted to know the number of beds available in each district as on Tuesday, to treat children in case they were infected by Covid-19.

Telangana Advocate General BS Prasad informed the Bench that the State government had taken the decision to restart physical classes in all schools after carrying out in-depth due deliberations with experts in the medical field.

Children, if they attend schools in rural areas, will have access to nutritious food under the midday meal programme and remain healthy. All arrangements have been made in Telangana schools by following  Covid-19 norms, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandapati Bala Krishna Justice MS Ramachandra Rao Offline school classes Telangana Telangana High Court
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp