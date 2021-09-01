Server issues make travellers anxious at Hyderabad International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad spent some anxious moments after servers were down due to network glitches, hence slowing down check-in processes, during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Agitated over the delay, some passengers started arguing with the authorities concerned, while others tweeted about their ordeal. “New 149 checkin counters are busy regretting inconvenience due to checkin system failure..What if people miss their connecting flights due to this? How can someone remove the stress we faced?,” tweeted Sai Krishna, an MS student of Kent State University, US, referring to RGIA’s earlier tweet which informed of the new check-in counters.

Responding to the tweet, the official twitter handle of RGIA responded: “Due to some IT network issue, Hyderabad International Airport is experiencing minor disruption for a brief period today. Our teams are working on it, and the systems will be up and running soon.”