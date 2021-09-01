Telangana RTC bus swept away in rivulet, passengers safe
RTC authorities, who took a serious view of the incident, directed all the depot managers and drivers not to take risks and cross canals and rivulets in light of the floods.
Published: 01st September 2021 07:45 AM | Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:45 AM | A+A A-
KARIMNAGAR: The TSRTC bus carrying 20 passengers from Kamareddy to Siddipet, which was stuck in a rivulet at Gambhiraopet mandal on Monday, was swept away by strong current on Tuesday. After all the passengers of the bus were successfully pulled out by locals, a rescue team tried to lift the bus out of the rivulet using a JCB. Their efforts, however, were in vain.
RTC authorities, who took a serious view of the incident, directed all the depot managers and drivers not to take risks and cross canals and rivulets in light of the floods. Meanwhile, a shepherd got stuck on one side of the Manair Vagu along with 40 sheep on Tuesday. The police plunged into action and rescued him.