Telangana RTC bus swept away in rivulet, passengers safe

KARIMNAGAR: The TSRTC bus carrying 20 passengers from Kamareddy to Siddipet, which was stuck in a rivulet at Gambhiraopet mandal on Monday, was swept away by strong current on Tuesday. After all the passengers of the bus were successfully pulled out by locals, a rescue team tried to lift the bus out of the rivulet using a JCB. Their efforts, however, were in vain.

An RTC bus being swept away by strong currents, at Gambhiraopet on Tuesday

RTC authorities, who took a serious view of the incident, directed all the depot managers and drivers not to take risks and cross canals and rivulets in light of the floods. Meanwhile, a shepherd got stuck on one side of the Manair Vagu along with 40 sheep on Tuesday. The police plunged into action and rescued him.