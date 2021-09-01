Tollywood drugs case: ED grills director Puri Jagannadh for 10 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money laundering angle in the drug trafficking case that allegedly involves several Tollywood personalities, grilled director Puri Jagannadh for over 10 hours on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Puri, who arrived at the ED office at around 10.20 am, left the premises at 8 pm. He was accompanied by his son Akash Puri and their auditor.

Reportedly, Puri was questioned about his financial transactions prior to 2017, when the drug trafficking case first came to light. The ED has its focus on some payments that were made to different individuals and firms from his accounts. The officials sought clarification on the purpose of these transactions.

While Puri was in the ED office for questioning, Tollywood producer Bandla Ganesh, who had bankrolled a few films with Puri as director, also visited the office. He told the media that he did not receive any summons from any agency and has no connection with the ED investigation. “I am here only as a moral support to him,” Ganesh said.

Actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur, who entered the film production arena alongside Puri, will appear before the ED next, in connection with the same case. In fact, 12 Tollywood personalities have received summons from the agency.